Can We Be Strangers? and The Interest Of Love gain their highest ratings yet with latest episodes

According to Nielsen Korea on January 27th, the 12th episode of the JTBC Wednesday-Thursday drama ' The Interest Of Love ', which aired on January 26th, recorded 3.348% based on nationwide households. This is the same figure as its own highest rating recorded in the last 11 episodes (3.3%).

In episode 12, while Ha Sang Soo (Yoo Yeon Seok) said goodbye to Park Mi Kyung (Geum Sae Rok), Jung Jong Hyun (Jung Ga Ram) was shown confirming Ahn Soo Young's (Moon Ga Young) sincerity. Episode 6 of the tvN Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Poong: Joseon Psychiatrist 2’, which aired at the same time, recorded 1.917% based on paid households, recording its own lowest rating.

The drama got an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent for its fourth episode, which makes it their highest ratings. In the 3rd and 4th episodes, which aired this week, Goo Eun Beom (played by Jang Seung Jo) and Oh Hara (played by Kang So Ra) confronted each other while representing both sides in a lawsuit for changing custody of Ki Seo Hee (played by Park Jeong Won), Kang Bi Chwi (Cho Eun Ji) opened a new phase of the case by pulling out a card to help Oh Hara.

Earlier, Genie TV's original drama released four sweet honeymoon stills of Kang So Ra and Jang Seung Jo. Genie TV's original 'Can We Be Strangers' is a drama about divorce lawyers' love and growth in life, where divorce is easy and separation is difficult. The 4 types of super-close newlywed stills of Oh Hara (Kang So Ra) and Koo Eun Beom (Jang Seung Jo), which were released ahead, are about ordinary daily life of eating, cooking, and watching TV together, but the sweetness exceeds the limit. The drama, which amplifies viewers' curiosity by dealing with episodes of Hara and Eun Beom, who regret getting married rather than divorce because they love each other so much, is released every Wednesday and Thursday.

The Interest Of Love:

The 11th episode came to an end when Ahn Soo Young’s swaying eyes stared at Jeong Jong-hyun without answering her, and the two men and two women’s emotions swirling intersected. Attention is focusing on the direction in which the hearts of Ha Sang Soo and Ahn Soo Young, who are getting closer to each other's sincerity, will continue.

ALSO READ: MOMOLAND members decide to not renew contract with MLD Entertainment

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the dramas? Let us know in the comments below.