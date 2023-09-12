'Can you click a photo?': When EXO's Suho was asked for pics at Gateway of India; left SHINee's Minho laughing

EXO's Suho, SHINee's Minho, and many more idols visited India in 2015. K-pop idols wandering around the streets of Mumbai city sounds like a dream to many Indian fans. However, it happened before the Hallyu wave hit the country. Let's look back at the hilarious incident that happened with Suho which left Minho amused.

EXO's Suho clicked photos of Indian tourists

Many K-pop idols visited Mumbai for the KBS show called Exciting India in 2015. The cast members were SHINee’s Minho, EXO’s leader Suho, CNBLUE’s Jonghyun, TVXQ’s Changmin, INFINITE’s Sungkyu, and SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun. The singers had a cultural shock on a few things while they made some fun memories during their trip to India. One of the most hilarious parts was when they visited Gateway of India and Suho was asked to click pictures of Indian tourists. Minho and Suho were walking around until a man approached Suho requesting him to click his photograph with the gateway in the background. While the crew got excited that finally someone approached them, Minho burst into laughter seeing Suho taking photos.

The EXO leader gave his 100 percent to get the best ones, however, the incident got funnier when the man saw the pictures. Suho took the zoomed version, so Minho stepped in to get some good clicks. This time the man was joined by a lady and the SHINee member got some good photos for them.

EXO's Suho's recent activities

The Cream Soda singer is currently appearing in the Netflix K-drama called Behind Your Touch alongside Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min. The K-drama is about a woman called Bong Ye Bun who possesses psychometric powers and a detective named Moon Jang Yeol played by Lee Min Ki. The two join hands to solve cases in the city of Mujin. He plays the role of Kim Sun Woo, who has a positive attitude and works at a convenience shop. In the beginning, he had revealed little about himself to both the viewers and the townsfolk, creating a mysterious atmosphere surrounding him. The drama is currently airing on JTBC and Netflix, every Saturday and Sunday.

