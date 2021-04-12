Can you guess The Penthouse characters only from their eyes? Take out the ultimate Penthouse quiz now!
Do you think you have it in you to be called a true Penthouse fan? Let’s find out.
From unpredictable twists to character developments, no character in The Penthouse is anywhere near where they were when the show started. Getting entangled in their web, The Penthouse is an incredible drama full of turns and confessions that make you go, ‘Wait. Did that really happen?’. A true keeps-you-on-the-edge-of-your-seat drama, this multi-starrer show has a charm of its own.
With 34 episodes in total done, we’re sure a true fan of the show will find this quiz a piece of cake. So while you wait for the third season, why not play a little game to cure your boredom? Take the quiz now!
Credits :Chorokbaem media
