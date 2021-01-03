  1. Home
Can you guess these gorgeous K drama actresses based on their heart fluttering smiles?

While they have many attractive features, we feel that South Korean drama actresses have the prettiest smiles. But can you the K drama actresses by just their smiles?
South Korean entertainment industry boasts of some of the prettiest women in the world. Take K-drama actresses for example. Actresses like Park Shin Hye, Song Hye Kyo, Son Ye Jin and Suzy are examples of beauty meets amazing talent. While there are a number of features that makes each starlet in the industry stunning, we believe their honest and contagious smiles make us go weak on our knees. But can you tell an actress by just their smiles? If yes, prove it to us! 

Take this quiz and match the actress's smile with her name! Are you ready for the challenge?

What was your score? Let us know in the comments below. 

While many of these actresses ruled 2020 with their movies and dramas, 2021 promises another stellar year on the small screen front. With dramas like Yumi's Cells (starring Kim Go Eun), Sisyphus: The Myth (featuring Park Shin Hye), Now, We Are Breaking Up (led by Song Hye Kyo) and many more in the making, we cannot wait to watch these actresses work their magic on the small screen. 

