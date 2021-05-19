Can you guess these retro pop tracks and we will reveal which BTS member will bias wreck you in Butter MV

Butter is coming! Take our quiz and find out which member will bias wreck you.

BTS is coming in 48 hours and our hearts are thumping with excitement! BTS dropped a live, ASMR style animation video on their official YouTube channel on April 27. In the video, you could see a huge slice of Butter in a bright yellow shade with BTS' official logo imprinted on that. The entire video was wordless just accompanied by ASMR style sounds you typically hear in the kitchen.

Then in the next couple of days, they launched breathtaking concept photos of members posing in stylish outfits. Yesterday, the members dropped the first concept video of Butter in which they were seeing bopping their heads to the beat of the song rhythmically and continuously, almost like one of their well-choreographed synchronised dance form. Towards, the end we hear Jungkook's voice saying, 'Get It Let It Roll', with Butter written in bold yellow font.

ARMY were quick to point out that BTS has made a beautiful reference to legendary rock band Queen's amazing song, Another One Bites The Dust. This isn't the first time BTS has made a tribute to a legendary pop artist. Dynamite was a stunning showreel of Michael Jackson's iconic pop moves! But can you guess which BTS member will bias wreck you in Butter! Well, all you have to is identify the pop songs based on the lyrics and we will reveal which BTS member will bias wreck you. Sounds easy? Take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

Which BTS member did you get?

HYBE

