Can you guess which BLACKPINK member it is by just their eyes? Take the fun quiz and find out

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, RosÃ©, and Lisa have the most beautiful set of eyes. But can you figure out which member's eyes it is by looking at a close of their photos?

BLACKPINK has us bowing down to them for a number of reasons. While we are already fans of the group thanks to their groovy songs and their amazing vocals, Jisoo, Jennie, RosÃ©, and Lisa leave us weak on our knees with their good looking features. The cause butterflies in our tummies when they flash their contagious smiles, leave us begging for mercy when they step our wearing some gorgeous outfits and what not! Of the many features, the members have a beautiful set of eyes.

While we cannot stop admiring their eyes, we want to know how well do you know each member's eyes? Take this quiz and let us know your results in the comments below.Â

On the work front, BLACKPINK had a memorable 2020. The group dropped their comeback EP, The Album, and collaborated with a number of international musicians. This includes Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Cardi B. They also held everyone's attention with their documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky. Fans were preparing to draw the curtains on the year with BLACKPINK's online concert, The Show. However, the group was forced to push the concert to 2021.Â

