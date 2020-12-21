Can you guess which BLACKPINK music video it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

With BLACKPINK's single How You Like That MV crossing 700 million views on YouTube, we're curious to know how well-versed are you with the popular South Korean's girl group's vibrant music videos. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

Even though it's only been a few years since BLACKPINK made their monumental debut, it won't be wrong to say that the quartet are the reigning queens in the music industry. Whether it be their gorgeous vocals and insane rap verses or brilliant choreography, it's hard not to fall in love with BLACKPINK's undeniable talent. Moreover, BLINKS even go gaga over their colourful, vibrant and youthful music videos.

We want to know from you as to how knowledgeable you are when it comes to BLACKPINK's addictive music videos. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

Speaking of BLACKPINK's music videos, the South Korean girl group comprising of Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie has not one but three MVs crossing the 1 billion mark on YouTube. This includes Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, Kill This Love and Boombayah. One of their 2020 singles How You Like That recently crossed the impressive 700 million views mark and we won't be surprised if it becomes the quartet's fourth MV to achieve 1 billion views next year.

Moreover, BLACKPINK's first studio album BLACKPINK - The Album peaked at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and was met with much fanfare as it didn't just include bangers like Lovesick Girls and Pretty Savage but it also included some epic collaborations like Ice Cream with Selena Gomez and Bet You Wanna ft. Cardi B.

Recently, BLACKPINK revealed that their first-ever online concert BLACKPINK: The Show had to be postponed to cater to the safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, instead of December 27, BLACKPINK: The Show will now live stream on January 31, 2021.

