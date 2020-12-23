Can you guess which BTS member it is by just the eyes? Take the fun quiz and find out

BTS members have the most alluring eyes. But can you figure out which BTS member's eyes it is by looking at a close of their photos?

BTS members have a number of attractive features. However, we find ourselves loosing ourselves every time we look into their eyes. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook possess the most alluring eyes! They sparkle every time they stand in front of the ARMY at concerts, they show hues of gloom every time the members confess missing the fans, and they light up our lives like no other. While their eyes do a lot of talking, how well do you know each member's eyes?

Take this test and find out!

Despite the lockdown, BTS has had a reasonably busy year. The septet hosted a couple of online concerts before they released their new track Dynamite which led to the group bag their first top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually led to the group topping the chart again with Savage Love remix followed by the release of their album BE.

The group is preparing for an online concert with their label, Big Hit. Read all about it in the link below.

