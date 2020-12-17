Can you guess which BTS music video it is by a simple screenshot? Take the quiz to find out

While we're busy viewing BTS' music videos on YouTube, on constant replay mode, we want to know how knowledgable are you when it comes to Bangtan Sonyeondan's artistic MVs. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

BTS truly made 2020 their year by not releasing just one, but two chart-topping albums: Map of the Soul: 7 and BE. While both albums debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200, Dynamite and Life Goes On debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 as well. Moreover, BTS' music videos have been a talking point over the years, with Black Swan and On being the recent examples of their cinematic genius.

Speaking of BTS' music videos, DNA became the popular South Korean boy group's first music video to cross 1 billion views on YouTube and soon after, Boy With Luv ft. Halsey attained the same milestone. While BTS' first-ever music video No More Dream has raked in 172 million views as of now, their recent MVs like Dynamite and Life Goes On have 697 million and 195 million views, and counting, respectively. We won't be surprised if, in 2021, Dynamite, too, crosses the 1 billion mark as well.

What makes BTS music videos so intriguing is the attention to the smallest of details, which leads to BTS ARMY hitting the replay button constantly in order to decode the meaning. Moreover, the storytelling is truly unique in Bangtan's universe with multiple easter eggs for their future projects. It's also the heightened performance factor that makes every BTS MV distinctive from their prior music videos.

