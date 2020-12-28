Can you guess which Hyun Bin drama it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

Hyun Bin is one of the most popular Korean actors that fans can't get enough of thanks to some classy performances. We want to know how knowledgeable you are when it comes to the Crash Landing on You star's epic dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

If you're a diehard fan of Korean dramas then you have most definitely seen a series which stars Hyun Bin. The 38-year-old actor has won millions and millions of hearts with his heartfelt performances in classic shows like My Lovely Sam Soon and Secret Garden. Especially with his last drama, Crash Landing on You, Bin continues to prove that he's amongst the most happening lead actors that fans just can't get enough of.

We're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to Hyun Bin's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

Speaking of Bin's performance in CLOY, it was particularly his undeniable chemistry with Son Ye-jin which was a major talking point. Moreover, for his stellar act as the reserved North Korean captain Ri Jung-hyuk, Bin was nominated at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards in the Most Popular Actor (TV) category. In the past, for his role as the flamboyant businessman Kim Joo-won in Secret Garden, Bin took home the Daesang (Grand Prize) for TV at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Bin's next project sees the actor shift back to the movies with Bargaining, an upcoming action crime thriller which also stars Hwang Jung-min of Ode to My Father fame and is directed by Yim Soon-rye of Little Forest fame. Bargaining's team had travelled to Jordan, a few months back, to shoot for the film which is based on the 2007 South Korean hostage crisis in Afghanistan.

ALSO READ: Can you guess which Lee Min Ho drama it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

Do let Pinkvilla know how much you scored in our new Hyun Bin quiz and also take to the comments section to reveal which is your favourite Hyun Bin drama of all time.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×