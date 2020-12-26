Can you guess which Lee Min Ho drama it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

Lee Min-ho has an incredible fan following and with good reason as his incredible performances can melt even the coldest of hearts. We want to know how knowledgeable you are when it comes to the Hallyu star. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

It's impossible to talk about Korean dramas without a mention of Lee Min-ho, whose magnetic performances in cult shows like Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs managed to win hearts on a worldwide level. Hence, even though The King: Eternal Monarch may have opened to some negative reviews, fans absolutely loved Min-ho's return performance as Lee Gon post completing his mandatory military service.

We're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to Lee Min-ho's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

Speaking of Min-ho, the Hallyu star has a major fan following on Instagram with an impressive 21.7 million followers. While fans are anxiously waiting for Min-ho's next project post The King: Eternal Monarch, the 33-year-old actor is busy with the shoot of his upcoming drama Pachinko. For the unversed, Pachinko is based on Min Jin Lee's 2017 novel of the same name. Moreover, along with Min-ho, the Apple series will also star Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami in pivotal roles.

Inspite of his busy schedule, Min-ho manages to keep his fans, known as Minoz, delighted with his fun Instagram posts which sees the handsome actor enjoying the small things in his everyday life like going on walks on the streets of Seoul or even enjoying a fun dinner.

