Can you guess which Nam Joo Hyuk drama it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

Nam Joo-hyuk, at the young age of 26, has given us some memorable performances in classic dramas. We want to know how knowledgeable you are when it comes to the Start-Up star's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

Nam Joo-hyuk, with his boy-next-door charm and undeniable acting talent, has wormed his way into millions of hearts both locally and on a global scale. With Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo being his breakthrough role, Joo-hyuk's recent projects like The School Nurse Files and Start-Up have been garnering the 26-year-old actor a ton of praises.

We're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to Nam Joo-hyuk's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

Joo-hyuk has truly shined in every character he takes up, most of which sees the actor as a good boy facing hardships and persevering through. The Bride of Habaek star isn't just about his good looks but also his ability to provoke varying emotions in the audience's hearts with his earnest performances.

His most recent drama being the popular tvN series Start-Up also starring Suzy, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na proves our above statement. As Nam Do-san, we got to see Joo-hyuk playing a hardworking, dorky yet earnest man who wins Suzy's heart with his unique personality. We also got to see that as the beloved Jung Joon-hyung who wins Kim Bok-joo's heart in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. We can't wait to see what future projects Joo-hyuk has in store for his fans.

ALSO READ: Can you guess which Suzy drama it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

Do let Pinkvilla know how much you scored in our new Nam Joo-hyuk quiz and also take to the comments section to reveal which is your favourite Nam Joo-hyuk drama of all time.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×