Can you guess which Park Bo Gum drama it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

Park Bo-gum has time and again proved his unbelievable talent as an actor impressing millions. We want to know how knowledgeable you are when it comes to the Record of Youth star's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

While Park Bo-gum enlisted to the military towards the end of August 2020, he treated fans with the popular tvN drama Record of Youth which reiterated the fact that we all will be eagerly waiting for his return back to the entertainment world. With cult dramas like Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight and Encounter in his impressive repertoire, the 27-year-old actor has time and again proved his undeniable talent as a versatile performer.

We're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to Park Bo-gum's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

Just a while before kickstarting his mandatory military service, Bo-gum didn't just complete shooting for two films: Seo Bok and Wonderland, but also finished filming Record of Youth. Many praised Bo-gum's heartwarming performance as struggling actor Sa Hye-joon who has to tackle with the after-effects of eventual fame and stardom. Moreover, Bo-gum was even nominated for the Popular Star Award, Actor and Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries at the 7th APAN Star Awards.

Many would agree that Reply 1988 and Love in the Moonlight were the ultimate turning points for Bo-gum's promising career as he didn't just receive a nomination for Most Popular Actor, Television at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards for the former drama but also ended up winning the same award at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards for the latter drama.

