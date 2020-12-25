Can you guess which Park Seo Joon drama it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

Park Seo-joon is amongst the most popular Korean actors today and we want to know how knowledgeable you are when it comes to the Itaewon Class star's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

Park Seo-joon has managed to win millions and millions of hearts with some memorable performances in popular dramas like Itaewon Class, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Fight for My Way, just to name a few. From a lover boy to some really intense roles, Seo-joon has shown his versatility as a performer, over the past few years, gaining a lot of public affection.

We're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to Park Seo-joon's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

Speaking of Seo-joon's dramas, the 32-year-old actor made his drama debut in 2012's Dream High after which there was no looking back for the handsome star. Moreover, his recent performance as Park Sae-royi in Itaewon Class earned him a much-deserved Best Actor nod at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

When it comes to his romantic dramas, in particular, Seo-joon has the ability to ignite passionate chemistry with all his leading ladies. This includes Park Min-young in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim as well as Kim Ji-won in Fight for My Way. Moreover, Seo-joon recently had a memorable cameo in Park Bo-gum's Record of Youth in which he played acting senior and top star Song Min-su.

As for his upcoming projects, Seo-joon has shifted gears to movies as he will be seen in Dream and Concrete Utopia.

Do let Pinkvilla know how much you scored in our new Park Seo-joon quiz and also take to the comments section to reveal which is your favourite Park Seo-joon drama of all time.

