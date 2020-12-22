Can you guess which SHINee music video it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

SHINee will most certainly be making their comeback in 2021 and we want to know from fans, how well-versed you are when it comes to the iconic South Korean boy group's legendary music videos. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

SHINee's back in 2020 and we couldn't be more excited! The iconic South Korean boy group, featuring Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin and the late singer Jonghyun, debuted back in 2008 with Replay and soon became one of the most known faces in K-pop history. Given how Onew, Key and Minho are back from their military service, it won't be long before Shawols are treated with the long-awaited comeback of SHINee.

We want to know from you as to how knowledgeable you are when it comes to SHINee's legendary music videos. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

Speaking of SHINee's upcoming comeback, 2020 saw the reunion of the foursome in true 'SHINee' style as Minho was the third member to complete his military service on November 15. Moreover, Onew and Key discharged from the military on July 8 and September 24 respectively. Moreover, Minho surprised the members by showing up at SBS Inkigayo to support his maknae's performance on the same day as he was discharged, while still adorning his uniform.

The hilarious and heartfelt reunion touched Shawols' hearts as they were also treated with a V Live session with SHINee teasing the fandom about their upcoming comeback. Even though the members also have flourishing solo careers, they always have SHINee and Shawols at the back of their minds. It will indeed be interesting to see what the members have to offer this time around, given how they have evolved more musically as well.

Do let Pinkvilla know how much you scored in our new SHINee quiz and also take to the comments section to reveal which is your favourite SHINee music video of all time.

