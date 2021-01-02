Can you guess which Son Ye Jin drama it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

Son Ye-jin has an extremely impressive repertoire when it comes to starring in some memorable dramas. We want to know how knowledgeable you are when it comes to the Crash Landing on You star's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

While Son Ye-jin's major claim to fame is her unbelievable performances in popular Korean movies like A Moment to Remember and The Last Princess, the 38-year-old actress has also left an inimitable mark in the world of dramas with soul-stirring performances in epic dramas like Crash Landing on You and Something in the Rain, just to name a few.

We're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to Son Ye-jin's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

We can't speak about Son Ye-jin's dramas without mentioning CLOY and what a pop culture phenomenon the romantic drama turned out to be even though it aired fairly recently between 2019-2020. With Ye-jin's sassy performances as South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri along with her undeniable chemistry with real-life boyfriend Hyun Bin, it came as no surprise that millions and millions tuned in to watch the now cult tvN drama. Moreover, Ye-jin even received a much deserved Best Actress (TV) nomination at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards for CLOY while taking home the Most Popular Actress (TV) award.

Ye-jin will next be seen making her Hollywood debut in Andrew Niccol's The Cross, alongside Sam Worthington. Reportedly, shooting for The Cross will kickstart in South Korea in April.

