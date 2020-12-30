Can you guess which Song Hye Kyo drama it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

Song Hye-kyo is a name synonymous with Korean entertainment as the actress always blesses fans with her memorable performances. We want to know how knowledgeable you are when it comes to the Encounter star's epic dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

As a part of the iconic actresses' trio Tae-Hye-Ji (along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun), Song Hye-kyo is a popular name known worldwide thanks to her impeccable performances in both dramas and movies. Moreover, Hye-kyo has been a part of some cult dramas like Descendants of the Sun and Encounter amongst several others.

We're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to Song Hye-kyo's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

For many, it was her scene-stealing performance in Descendants of the Sun that made Hye-kyo a name synonymous with Korean entertainment. For her role as Dr. Kang Mo-yeon, Hye-kyo won the Most Popular Actress (TV) and iQiyi Global Star Award at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards while also being nominated for Best Actress (TV). With her last outing being Encounter opposite Park Bo-gum in 2019, fans have been impatiently waiting to see the 39-year-old actress dazzle the screen again with her charming personality.

As for Hye-kyo's next project, the actress is yet to choose her next script. However, the actress assured fans in a recent interview with W Korea that she is resolving to do a project in 2021 for sure.

