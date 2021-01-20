Can you guess which Start Up episode it is by a simple screenshot? Take our fun quiz to find out

Start-Up received a lot of love from fans for its breath of fresh air storyline and heartwarming performances by the cast. We want to know how knowledgeable you are when it comes to the Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na drama's episodes. Take our fun quiz below to find out.

Last year, there were many tvN dramas which left a mark in the viewers' hearts, whether it be Crash Landing on You or It's Okay to Not Be Okay. Amongst the several, we had Start-Up, which was based on youthful entrepreneurs and their journey in the competitive business world. Starring Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na, it was the heartfelt performances by the cast that were majorly applauded.

We're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to Start-Up's episodes. Take our fun quiz below to find out:

Laying more emphasis on the storyline, Start-Up wasn't just all business talk but also included a heated love triangle between Suzy's Seo Dal-mi, Joo-hyuk's Nam Do-san and Seon-ho's Han Ji-pyeong which had fans majorly divided between Team Do-san and Team Ji-pyeong. While there were many who were rooting for a Dodal endgame, there were also many who suffered from second lead syndrome and were hoping instead for Jidal to be the surprising endgame. Fans of the show are already aware of who Dal-mi ends up with in the end.

On the other hand, Won In-jae (Kang Han-na) had a lot to prove to herself as well as the world that she wasn't just someone basking in the glory of her step-father's success but is actually an independent, talented woman excelling in her own might. There is also the sibling dynamics between Dal-mi and In-jae which develops into a working relationship over time.

