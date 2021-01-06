Can you guess which Suzy drama it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

At just 26 years of age, Suzy has established herself as a bonafide actress with many memorable performances under her kitty. We want to know how knowledgeable you are when it comes to the Start-Up star's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

2020 ended on a bright note for Suzy's fans as they were blessed with yet another memorable performance by the talented star in the popular tvN drama Start-Up. It's astonishing to believe that the Miss A member has such an elaborate acting career to boast about and is only 26 years of age. With classic dramas like Uncontrollably Fond and While You Were Sleeping, Suzy has definitely more than earned South Korea's tag of 'The Nation's First Love'.

We're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to Suzy's popular dramas. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

While fans are eagerly waiting for any confirmation on Vagabond Season 2 given the shocking cliffhanger, many were truly impressed with Suzy's earnest take on Seo Dal-mi in Start-Up. Moreover, her chemistry with both male leads Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho had fans truly divided over the love triangle while Dal-mi's ambitious goals inspired many.

When it comes to her various accolades in her drama career, Suzy was awarded Most Popular Actress (TV) at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards for her heartfelt performance as Nam Hong-joo in While You Were Sleeping.

Post Start-Up, Suzy will next be seen in Kim Tae-yong's upcoming film Wonderland and will be starring alongside Park Bo-gum, Gong Yoo, Tang Wei, Choi Woo-shik and Jung Yu-mi.

