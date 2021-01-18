Can you guess which Taemin music video it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

Taemin has time and again proved to be a versatile singer with Criminal and Idea being the best examples. We want to know how well-versed you are when it comes to the SHINee and SuperM member's aesthetic music videos. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

Whether it be as the trademark maknae of SHINee or someone to look up to in SuperM and even more so as a solo artist, Taemin has truly shined over the years with his versatile talent as a singer, dancer and overall performer. His recent releases like Criminal and Idea are primary examples of how the 27-year-old singer can adapt musically in order to cater to the ever-changing pallete of music lovers.

We're curious to know how knowledgeable you are when it comes to Taemin's legendary music videos. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

With the release of his successful album Never Gonna Dance Again, Taemin's focus in 2021 is on SHINee's monumental comeback, especially with the return of Onew, Key and Minho after being discharged from military service last year. Over the past few weeks, the talk around town is that SHINee is planning a February comeback.

Recently, Taemin, along with Onew and Minho, hosted a V Live session where they gave some major spoilers on what Shawols can expect from their upcoming comeback. When it comes to the choreography, Taemin confessed that in comparison to their classic tune Everybody, their new track has faster yet smaller moves, finding it to be harder than Criminal, which he used to find the hardest. Moreover, there's a section in the choreography which highlights SHINee's teamwork as they look at each other's eyes. The members have also already shot for the jacket photos, further hinting at the reported comeback next month.

