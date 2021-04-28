Can you identify the SF9 music video by just a mere screenshot?

Test if you are a true fan by identifying which SF9 music video it is by a mere screenshot! Take the quiz and find out.

They are one of the coolest boy groups in the K-Pop industry right now! With undeniable talent and visuals, they are an absolute treat to watch. Yes, you guessed it right we are talking about SF9! Sensational Feeling 9 abbreviated to SF9 is a nine-member boy group that debuted on October 5, 2016, with the release of their first single album, Feeling Sensation. There are nine amazingly talented members in the group - Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, YooTaeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani.

In their short but effective career so far, they have achieved quite a few milestones. They performed at KCON 2017 in New York and Los Angeles. Their lead single Good Guy from their album First Collection which released on January 7, 2020, received a tremendous response from fans worldwide. They won their first-ever Music Bank, M Countdown and Inkigayo win for Good Guy. Good Guy was also nominated for Best Dance - Male at the Melon Music Awards, marking their first-ever MMA nomination.

As FANTASY (SF9's official fandom), we think we know everything about our favourite boys, but do we really know them as well as we think we do? Well, it is time to test our knowledge of SF9's music videos. All you have to do is identify which music video it is by a mere screenshot. Sounds easy and fun? So what are you waiting for, take the quiz now!

Take the SF9 'Guess the MV quiz' below:

What is your score? Did you ace the 'Guess the MV' test? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

