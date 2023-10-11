'Can you introduce me to one?': BTS' RM responds to girlfriend speculation

BTS' RM recently held a Weverse live session where he was seen interacting with fans comfortably. It felt like talking to a friend over a video call. BTS' RM shared a little bit of everything from his daily life like his routine, what he likes to do, his home, and more. The Indigo singer also went into detail about how he wants to be reunited with all other BTS members and relive those memorable moments soon.

BTS' RM reveals his relationship status but with a twist

This moment was during the brief livestream hosted by BTS' RM, a fan dropped a question in the comments asking about his relationship status saying, "Introduce your girlfriend?" BTS' RM replied, "Oh sh*t, I really want to but I have none right now. Can you introduce me one?" sending everyone into a meltdown. BTS' RM answered with a crackling laugh looking all shy. After this Namjoon started trending on X (formerly Twitter) with fans coming up with hilarious memes and edits. BTS' RM is often called the perfect husband material by the fans owing to how great he is as a human being. Dating in K-pop is considered somewhat taboo and the artists refrain from being trapped in it. But this small interaction and BTS' RM's relaxed attitude can be seen as a sign of change. Previously, BTS' Jungkook was embroiled in dating rumors but during a fan interaction, he clarified that he is focused on work and has no girlfriend.

Fans react hilariously to the news

After this sassy interaction with BTS' RM, fans who adore the group BTS took to their social media handles to joke about knowing who his girlfriend is exactly. One fan shared a photograph of RM and Jungkook and jokingly confessed to knowing about RM's girlfriend. Fans have the right comic timings as the group. Meanwhile, BTS' RM debuted his silver hair which matches the fabric of his sofa as claimed by the man himself. He is working on something and trying his best to not spoil his next project this time. Check out some of the hilarious reactions here:

