Canadian actor passes away after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS' Jimin? Find out

Over the past decade, BTS’ Jimin and other K-pop idols have gained an enormous fan base beyond South Korea. Fans adore these idols and aspire to emulate their appearance. However, the extreme lengths some fans go to achieve their desired look can lead to devastating consequences. One tragic example is that of Saint Von Colucci, a 22-year-old Canadian actor, who reportedly underwent 12 plastic surgeries to resemble Jimin. Unfortunately, complications arose from the surgeries, and he reportedly passed away in South Korea on April 23. An exclusive report from Daily Mail has been doing the rounds on the internet, claiming to have information from Saint Von Colucci’s supposed publicist Eric Blake.

According to the report quoting Colucci's publicist Eric Blake, the star spent over 220,000 USD on plastic surgeries. In November of last year, he underwent jaw implants, and on Saturday, he reportedly went under the knife once again to have the implants removed. Despite being aware of the risks, he proceeded with the procedure and developed an infection that ultimately led to complications including having to get intubated. It has been reported that hours later, he tragically passed away due to complications stemming from the surgeries.

Who was Saint Von Colucci?

In 2019, Saint Von Colucci reportedly relocated from Canada to South Korea to pursue a career in the K-pop industry. It is being said that he began working as a trainee for one of the major entertainment companies in the country. However, his desire to emulate the appearance of some K-pop idols led him down a dangerous path.

According to Colucci's publicist Eric Blake, as shared by the British tabloid Daily Mail, the actor had a deep insecurity about his looks and was unhappy with the shape of his jaw and chin, which he believed were too wide. In an attempt to achieve a more desired "V-shape" facial structure commonly found in Asian cultures, he underwent multiple cosmetic procedures including jaw implants, nose jobs, eye lifts, eyebrow lifts, lip reduction, facelifts, and other implants over the last year.

Reportedly, Colucci had been cast to play the role of BTS' Jimin in the upcoming K-drama series "Pretty Lies," for which he was being paid a substantial seven-figure amount. He filmed for the series from June to December 2022, and it is set to air in October of this year. However, tragically, he never got to see his work come to fruition.

The aforementioned piece of news, however, has an obscure facet to it. A large number of netizens have been speculating that the news could be fake or baseless since the 'resources' pointed in the coverage lead to no concrete evidence making them question the credibility of the news.

