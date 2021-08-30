Candy Trailer OUT: Richa Chadha & Ronit Roy’s intense thriller will take your breath away

Make way for another thrilling series, Candy that will premiere on Voot originals. Candy stars Richa Chadha and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles. The trailer of the web show was finally released and we bet it will leave you speechless.

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Candy is sure to enthral the audience with its stellar cast and power-packed performance by Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha. Set against a picturesque backdrop of a boarding school in the mountains, the show will unleash secrets and unwrap sins. A complete jawbreaker, the plot is based on a murder mystery along with suspense, politics, ambition, fear, hope and much more. One winter morning in the misty hills, the show wakes up an unexplained murder.

The trailer is a visual treat by the director that adds to the intriguing storyline of the show. From the storyline to the star cast, every bit of the trailer creates anticipation for the viewer. Richa Chadha said, "I've always loved to experiment with my character and roles. With Voot Select's CANDY, it’s yet another opportunity to play a distinct character of a cop with a vivid character sketch. It has been challenging to play - a badass policewoman. Get ready to witness how DSP Ratna from Rudrakund unwraps the sin”.

Ronit Roy comments, "The premise of CANDY is really enthralling and exciting. It is a story that holds a great amount of mystery, fear, hope and suspense. I feel it’s an edge of the seat kind of thriller. I’ve had the privilege to have worked with many talented actors and directors and this one is no different. Thanks to our creative heads and director Ashish Shukla who have made every character nuanced and extremely engaging. This is the first time I’ve had the chance to play such a layered character. I'm really looking forward to this one. Stay Tuned as the series will unwrap the sin".

