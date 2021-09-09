Candy Twitter Review: Here’s what viewers have to say about Richa Chadha & Ronit Roy’s thriller

Helmed by director, Ashish R Shukla, Candy is a thriller set in the backdrop of the Himalayas. The web series released on 8th September on an OTT platform. Starring Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy in the leads, this murder mystery has a lot of elements packed into it right from drugs, corruption, redemption, and monsters to cops, masters, and the students. The premise is about how a murder impacts the ones in power and brings them all under the radar of law. The series is split into 8 episodes with an approximate run time of 5 hours plus.

While Ronit Roy plays the character of Jayant Parekh, Richa Chadha essays the role of a cop named Ratna Sankhwar. Apart from the actors in the leads, the series also stars Manu Rishi Chadha, Riddhi Kumar, and Gopal Datt. Viewers have already binged on this thriller and many have even taken to Twitter to express their opinions and experiences of watching the show. Twitter has been abuzz with positive reactions to the web series. One user wrote, “So watch this candy web series. You will definitely be happy after watching this web series. Awesome!! #CandyOnVoot”. Another excited user wrote, “#Candy trailer seems interesting. Will watch it now on @justvoot”.

Both Richa and Ronit shared their thoughts on their characters in the web series after the trailer dropped in August. Richa Chadha said, "I've always loved to experiment with my character and roles. With Voot Select's CANDY, it’s yet another opportunity to play a distinct character of a cop with a vivid character sketch. It has been challenging to play - a badass policewoman. Get ready to witness how DSP Ratna from Rudrakund unwraps the sin”.

Ronit Roy commented, "The premise of CANDY is really enthralling and exciting. It is a story that holds a great amount of mystery, fear, hope and suspense. I feel it’s an edge of the seat kind of thriller. I’ve had the privilege to have worked with many talented actors and directors and this one is no different. Thanks to our creative heads and director Ashish Shukla who have made every character nuanced and extremely engaging. This is the first time I’ve had the chance to play such a layered character. I'm really looking forward to this one. Stay Tuned as the series will unwrap the sin".

