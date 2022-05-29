Cannes 2022: Broker’s Song Kang Ho wins Best Actor; Park Chan Wook bags Best Director for ‘Decision To Leave’

For the first time ever, two Korean films won the Cannes Film Festival competition at the same time. Song Kang Ho is the first Korean actor to win Best Actor, and Park Chan Wook is the second Korean director to win Best Director. Park Chan Wook won his first Cannes Director's Award for 'Decision to Leave' at the 75th Cannes Film Festival awards ceremony held at the Lumière Grand Theater in Cannes, France on May 28.

This is the fourth time director Park Chan Wook has entered the competition section of the Cannes Film Festival. Park Chan Wook won the Best Director award for the first time in 18 years since 'Oldboy' (2004). Previously, he won the Jury Prize for 'Oldboy' and the Jury Prize for ‘Thirsty’ (2009).

Song Kang Ho became the first Korean actor to win Best Actor at Cannes. On stage, Song Kang Ho said, “I am deeply grateful to the great artist, Director Koreeda.” He continued, “I want to share my deep gratitude and glory to Kang Dong Won , Lee Ji Eun (IU), Lee Joo Young , and Bae Doona. I dedicate the glory of this trophy to everlasting love.”

It is the second time that a Korean actress won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival after Jeon Do Yeon, who won the Best Actress award for 'Secret Sunshine' (2007). It is the third time that an Asian actor has won the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival, following Yuya Yagira in 'The Flower of Love' (2000), Yang Zhaowei in 'Nobody Knows' (2007).

It is also noteworthy that Park Chan Wook and Song Kang Ho, who have worked together several times in the meantime, achieved splendid achievements side by side in Cannes with different works.

