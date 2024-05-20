Cannes 2024: EXO member Lay exudes charisma in all black fit for film festival; poses with YoonA

EXO member Lay Zhang made a striking entrance, captivating onlookers with his charismatic presence in an all-black ensemble at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. He attended the red carpet event for Horizon: An American Saga, where he posed alongside SNSD's YoonA, his former label mate.

EXO’s Lay Zhang at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

On May 19, Lay, the EXO member, made a striking entrance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, instantly capturing the spotlight. Attending the red carpet for the screening of the non-competitive movie Horizon: An American Saga, Lay exuded charisma in an all-black ensemble that highlighted his sophisticated style. His outfit, elegant and understated, perfectly complemented the glitz and glamor of the event.

Here’s a glimpse at Lay’s look for Cannes 2024:

Lay also delighted fans by posing alongside YoonA of SNSD, his former label mate, creating a memorable moment for K-pop enthusiasts. Their appearance together was a nostalgic nod to their shared past and a testament to their enduring star power. Lay's presence at Cannes underscored his international appeal and continued success beyond his EXO days. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Get to know Lay Zhang

Lay Zhang, widely known as Lay, is a multifaceted Chinese artist celebrated for his talents as a rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, actor, and record producer. He first gained prominence in 2005 on the Chinese talent show Star Academy before debuting with the South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO in 2012.

Since then, Lay has established a prolific solo career, releasing multiple albums and EPs, and earning significant accolades, including being the first Chinese solo artist to hit the Top 25 on the Billboard 200.

Advertisement

In 2020, Lay founded Chromosome Entertainment Group, where he serves as CEO and producer. His recent endeavors include starring in the suspense crime film See You at Dawn, which began filming in March 2023. In April 2024, Lay made a notable comeback in the Korean music scene with a new album, marking his return to Korean promotions under n.cH Entertainment.

Additionally, Lay signed with Range Media Partners in September 2023, signaling his expansion into Hollywood. His dynamic presence continues to influence both the music and entertainment industries globally.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Han So Hee's all-white red carpet look and embellished dinner gala fit make for charming entries at film festival; see PICS