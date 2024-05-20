Cannes 2024: Jung Hae In looks dapper in black tuxedo for debut appearance; hangs out with I, the Executioner cast

Jung Hae In is a popular actor who has time and again left a remarkable mark in the industry with his roles in movies and K-dramas. The actor made his highly awaited Cannes Film Festival debut in a dashing tuxedo for his upcoming movie I, The Executioner.

Jung Hae In was also seen spending time with the director of the movie Ryu Seung Wan and co-star Hwang Jung Min at the film festival.

Jung Hae In mesmerizes in a stylish black tuxedo for his Cannes debut look

Jung Hae In is the actor who made fans swoon in Snowdrop and then took a turn towards rugged handsomeness with his role in the action drama D.P. The actor will be soon gracing the big screen once again in an action role as Park Sun Woo in the movie I, The Executioner.

Jung Hae In captivated fans with his dashing tuxedo look as he made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actor was dressed in a dapper black tuxedo paired stylishly with a white shirt. With his hair back in a sleek hairstyle, it was no surprise, fans loved his visuals shining bright in the voguish suit.

Jung Hae In shared photos from the Cannes on his Instagram account just a while ago. The actor poses in a poised manner with a sweet smile.

Check out Jung Hae In looking absolutely handsome at the Cannes 2024 here:

I, The Executioner was invited to the Cannes Film Festival under the Midnight Screening section. The movie is the sequel to the hit film Veteran of 2015. Jung Hae In was also seen heartily enjoying the event with I, The Executioner director and co-star Hwang Jung Min.

See Jung Hae In hanging out with the director of I, The Executioner and co-star Hwang Jung Min at the Cannes Film Festival:

More about I, The Executioner

I, The Executioner follow the story of Detective Seo Do Cheol, played by Hwang Jung Min who works in the Major Crime Investigation Division. He and his team track down heinous criminals day and night forgetting about their personal safety and lives.

With a dangerous serial killer on the loose who likes to tease them by releasing a teaser of his next victim, the Major Crimes division enlists the help of rookie officer Park Sun Woo, played by Jung Hae In. His arrival brings more unexpected twists to the investigation.

