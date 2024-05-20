Cannes 2024 PICS: Jung Hae In steps out in breezy look for I, the Executioner photocall with Hwang Jung Min and Ryoo Seung Wan

Jung Hae In, the multifaceted actor who continues to captivate audiences with his work in the South Korean industry made his Cannes debut this year. The actor attended the festival with co-star Hwang Jung Min and director Ryoo Seung Wan of his upcoming film I, The Executioner.

Jung Hae In will be soon taking center stage in the I, The Executioner movie in a lead role. The film has been invited to the Cannes Film Festival for a Midnight Screening.

Jung Hae In chose a breezy and simple look for the photocall in an off-white shirt and black trousers. His flowy hairstyle beautifully shrouded his forehead on the sides. The actor's striking visuals put their charm even in a simplistic look combined with his heart-fluttering smile.

See the new pictures featuring Jung Hae In at the I, The Executioner photocall with Hwang Jung Min and Ryoo Seung Wan:

Meanwhile, some more pictures featuring Jung Hae In were shared by Hwang Jung Min’s agency SEM Company. Jung Hae In poses with a sweet smile alongside I, The Executioner’s co-star and director.

Check more pictures featuring Jung Hae In at Cannes 2024 here:

More about Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In is one of the most enigmatic actors in the South Korean industry at the moment and has been mesmerizing with his acting in K-dramas and movies.

Jung Hae In, before landing leading roles, was also noted for his cameo in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, where he played Kim Go Eun’s first love.

Some of his popular K-dramas are D.P., Something In The Rain, Snowdrop, One Spring Night, and Connect.

Jung Hae In will be seen playing Park Seon Woo, a rookie officer in the upcoming movie I, The Executioner.

