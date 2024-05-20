Cannes 2024: YoonA channels barbie glamor in pink gown for first look; shares behind-the-scenes PICS of glam

Singer and actress YoonA made a stunning appearance on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. At the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga, she captivated onlookers by wearing a beautiful pink gown, resembling a real-life Barbie doll, accentuated with black heels and exquisite jewelry. She later shared pictures from her visit.

YoonA shares pictures of stunning appearance at Cannes 2024

YoonA made waves in a charming pink dress on the red carpet, garnering immense global attention as fans fervently chanted her name and the spotlight illuminated her presence, showcasing her significant global influence. Later, on her Instagram, the Girls' Generation member and idol-turned-actress shared stunning behind-the-scenes pictures from her appearance at the Cannes Festival 2024.

YoonA exuded royal elegance as she stood on the staircase at the luxury festival. Radiant in her Barbie pink gown and adorned with a stunning diamond necklace, she epitomized royal grace. Complemented by sleek black heels and a beautiful bun, YoonA's chic appearance perfectly harmonized with the elegant backdrop.

Additional pictures provided fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses as the King of the Land, had her exquisite makeup applied, perfectly complementing her simple yet chic look. Her timeless makeup enhanced her elegance and seamlessly complemented her stylish ensemble. Subsequent photos captured her arrival on the red carpet and the festival, showcasing her against various picturesque backgrounds such as the blue sky, a chic hallway where she stood smiling and a beautiful poolside scene. The final picture, a charming mirror selfie, added a touch of sweetness to the collection, showcasing the actress's star charm. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out the photos here-

More about YoonA

On January 4, SM Entertainment announced their third contract renewal with YoonA, solidifying their 17-year partnership. The decision reflects deep trust in YoonA, who has consistently maintained her top position since debut and garnered immense love from fans. SM Entertainment expressed their commitment to fully support YoonA across various platforms including film, television, and stage, aiming to enhance her global influence. They also extended gratitude to fans for their continued love and anticipation for YoonA's future endeavors.

After five years of training, YoonA debuted as a member of the girl group Girls' Generation (later part of Girls' Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007. The group quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of South Korea's best-selling artists and achieving international fame as one of the country's most popular girl groups. Alongside her group activities, YoonA ventured into television dramas, with You Are My Destiny in 2008 serving as a career breakthrough. Her performance earned her the Best New Actress awards at both the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. Recently, she starred in King the Land alongside 2PM's Lee Junho.