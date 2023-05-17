Cannes Film Festival 2023: BLACKPINK's Rosé set to make debut appearance with YSL; Know more

Excitement is running high among BLACKPINK fans as reports suggest that the multi-talented member, Rosé is set to join her bandmate Jennie at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The news has sent waves of anticipation throughout the entertainment industry, leaving fans wondering about the details and significance of this highly anticipated appearance.

Rosé: The red carpet royalty

Following the exciting announcement of BLACKPINK's Jennie making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, another member of the group, Rosé has now dropped hints about gracing the illustrious red carpet on the French Riviera. Rosé is set to attend the esteemed film festival as a brand ambassador for the renowned fashion house Yves Saint Laurent. It's worth noting that the brand has not only made a name for itself in the world of fashion but has also ventured into the realm of film production. Their latest endeavor, a short film titled Strange Way of Life, features acclaimed actors Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to have its grand premiere at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival in 2023, adding an extra touch of glamour and anticipation to Rosé's anticipated appearance.

Despite no official statement from her agency, YG Entertainment, Rosé took to her Instagram stories to offer a subtle hint regarding her participation in the Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, she shared a note sent to her by Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of the label, which expressed his joy in accompanying her at the prestigious event in Cannes. The message, reading "So happy to be with you in Cannes, Love A," provided a glimpse into the exciting possibilities awaiting Rosé at the festival.

Jennie attending the Cannes for The Idol

Before this, it was officially confirmed that Jennie, a member of BLACKPINK, would be making her highly anticipated debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The occasion would mark her appearance in the upcoming show, ‘The Idol’. Excitement grew when it was announced in April that ‘The Idol’ had successfully secured a spot in the Out of Competition category at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place from May 16 to 27. Notably, esteemed South Korean actors Song Joong Ki and Song Kang Ho will also be gracing the event with their presence. Their respective films, Hopeless and Cobweb, are set to be premiered in the Out of Competition and Un Certain Regard categories, further enhancing the buzz and anticipation surrounding this renowned festival.

