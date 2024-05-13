The Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious film events in the world, will take place on May 14, 2024. The festival takes place for 12 days in total, where they showcase phenomenal movies across various genres, languages, and regions to an esteemed panel of juries which consist of renowned directors, producers, and actresses.

This year, the jury panel will be led by Greta Gerwig, who has created critically acclaimed movies such as Lady Bird (2017), Little Women (2019), and the most recently released Barbie (2023), which received tremendous commercial success. The movie garnered a total of 1 billion dollars in box office worldwide, making her the first solo director to do so. Furthermore, the event will be hosted by French actress Camille Cottin.

Moreover, the film festival will be held at the Lumière Grand Theater in the southern French city of Cannes. The official poster for the festival is a still from the 1991 movie Rhapsody in August by Akira Kurosawa. The function will begin with the screening of The Second Act, directed by Quentin Dupieux.

South Korean movies selected for Cannes Film Festival 2024 screening

Palme d'Or is the highest award during the film festival, and a total of 22 films are invited to compete for the highest award for the night. However, none of the South Korean movies managed to get through the selection process for the competition for the second consecutive year. However, two movies from the country are invited for the screening in the non-competitive sections. Ryoo Seung Wan's film Veteran 2 and director Kim Lyang's documentary Walking in the Movies are invited for the screening at the event.

Veteran 2

Veteran 2 or I, Executioner is the sequel of the movie Veteran which is directed by Ryoo Seung Wan. The movie stars Hwang Jung Min in the lead role alongside Jung Hae In. The other cast ensemble includes Oh Dal Soo, Jang Yoon Ju, Oh Dae Hwan, and Kim Shi Hoo. The plot of the movie follows the story of a serial killer who has created havoc across the country. Park Sun Woo, who is the youngest detective, bands with Seo Do Cheol, who is a veteran officer determined to catch the bad guys.

The movie will be unveiled for the first time globally through the Cannes Film Festival which has further created excitement among fans. Furthermore, the film has been invited to screen at the Midnight Screening section, which shows a small number of carefully curated movies. On May 21, 2024, the movie will be screened at the event.

Walking in the Movies

The second movie that will be screened is Walking in the Movies, which is based on Kim Dong Ho, who is considered as the godfather of the Korean film industry. The director is also the co-founder of the Busan Film Festival, spent 15 years of his life as the festival director, and helped the event flourish even during political disturbances in the country. The documentary showcases different places like Busan Cinema Center, Seoul Arts Center, Cannes Film Festival, and Busan Port, which were integral to the life of the director.

The movie is directed by Lyang Kim, who previously created films such as Forbidden Fatherland, Resident Forever and Dream House By The Border.



Echo

Furthermore, another movie has been invited for screening, which is Echo, directed by Lim Yoo Ei, under the short film category. The movies tells the tale of Ok Yeon, who is chased by drunk men and ends up seeking refuge in a forbidden forest. She encounters her admired and married neighbor, who reveals the realities of womanhood.

