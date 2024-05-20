‘Can’t believe’: Lee Jung Hae reflects on being cast as Sol in The Acolyte; shares worry about embarrassing country

Lee Jung Jae is gearing up to venture into Hollywood as he takes on the leading role of Jedi Master in the upcoming Star Wars series spin-off, The Acolyte. While some Korean actors have appeared in Hollywood productions, their roles have frequently been minor or failed to leave a significant impact. Fans are now observing with a mix of apprehension and excitement to see if Lee Jung Jae will bring about a change in this pattern.

Lee Jung Jae in disbelief for getting the lead role of Jedi Master

During an interview on JTBC’s Newsroom, Lee Jung Jae expressed his astonishment at being cast in The Acolyte. He remarked, ‘I still can’t believe I’m part of the Star Wars series. Initially, when I received the offer, I thought it was a prank.’

Lee Jung Jae further expressed apprehension about acting in English, stating, 'As an Asian, taking on the role of a Jedi Master was a significant responsibility. I was concerned that any errors could reflect poorly on my country. The most challenging aspect was mastering English. I worked closely with acting and dialogue coaches based in the UK.'

Given the demands of the Jedi Master role, which includes proficient martial arts skills, Lee Jung Jae underwent rigorous action training while filming in the UK. He dedicated himself to strength training, lightsaber practice, and combat choreography day and night to ensure the delivery of high-quality action sequences. Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung Jae’s co-star portraying Mae, a character under Master Sol's guidance, praised his execution of action scenes, likening it to a graceful dance.

The role of a Jedi Master holds significant importance in the Star Wars universe. The international media has spotlighted Lee Jung Jae's casting as an Asian actor in this role. The American film magazine Collider highlighted that The Acolyte would depart from Star Wars’ usual casting conventions by featuring a diverse cast, including Asian and Black actors in prominent roles.

Set during the end of the High Republic era, preceding the events of the main Star Wars films, The Acolyte is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 5. The series follows a Jedi investigation into a series of crimes. Lee Jung Jae portrays Sol, a revered Jedi Master.

The Acolyte teaser and Lee Jung Jae

The teaser showcases Lee Jung Jae delivering his lines in English with a commanding voice. However, previous Hollywood appearances by Korean actors have often fallen short of expectations. For instance, Ma Dong Seok in Eternals and Park Seo Joon in The Marvels had limited screen time and less impactful performances, leading to disappointment among viewers.

Lee Jung Jae gained worldwide recognition by winning the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award at the Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first Korean actor to do so, for his role in Netflix’s Squid Game.

This achievement has solidified his global influence. As fans eagerly anticipate The Acolyte, they are curious to see if Lee Jung Jae can overcome linguistic and action-related challenges to deliver a compelling portrayal of the legendary Jedi Master Sol. Additionally, they wonder if he can establish himself as a prominent Asian actor in a leading role without appearing out of place.

