Can't get enough of The King: Eternal Monarch? 5 popular K dramas starring Lee Min Ho that you must watch

For K-drama enthusiasts, the series that everyone is hooked on currently is The King: Eternal Monarch starring Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun and Woo Do-hwan. We present you with five other K-dramas starring Min-ho that is a must-watch if you loved The King: Eternal Monarch.

Let's face it! K-dramas are all the rage right now! It's not just in South Korea but all across the world, people have been intrigued by Korean entertainment, especially when it comes to their carefully crafted television shows. The depth that K-dramas go to in their storytelling and character arcs is admirable and even relatable. It's no wonder that Lee Min-ho, who has starred in some of the best K-dramas of this generation, has such a universal fan following!

Post completing his mandatory military service, Min-ho wasted no time in making his K-drama comeback and stars as the main lead in The King: Eternal Monarch, which is available on Netflix. Also starring Kim Go-eun and Woo Do-hwan, The King: Eternal Monarch is written by Kim Eun-sook, whose writing credits include Descendants of the Sun and The Heirs. In the popular 2020 SBS K-drama, Min-ho is seen as Lee Gon, king of the Kingdom of Corea, who enlists the help of Jung Tae-eul (Go-eun) to seal the barrier to a parallel universe where the Republic of Korea exists. The third episode of The King: Eternal Monarch came out on April 24, 2020, and focuses on the love story between Gon and Tae-eul, in spite of being in two different parallel universes!

If you're in love with The King: Eternal Monarch and especially with Lee Min-ho, here are five other K-dramas of the popular actor that you must watch:

Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flowers is one of the most popular and universally loved K-dramas of all time which sees Lee Min-ho playing the role of Gu Jun-pyo, leader of F4 and heir to the Shinhwa group who is arrogant due to his wealth and status. However, things change when he falls in love with Jan-di (Ku Hye-sun). Min-ho's terrific act in Boys Over Flowers made him a household name and showed his potential as a standout performer! Boys Over Flowers also starred Kim Hyun-joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon and Kim So-eun in pivotal roles.

The Heirs

Similar to his character in Boys Over Flowers, we see Lee Min-ho as the cocky yet loveable Kim Tan, in The Heirs, who is the future heir to the Jeguk Group and is also stuck in a love triangle between his fiancée Yoo Rachel (Kim Ji-won) and Cha Eun-sang (Park Shin-hye). In what feels like the South Korean version of Gossip Girl, The Heirs is definitely a popular watch amongst the youth as fans can't get over Min-ho's irresistible charm!

Legend of the Blue Sea

If you're a sucker for the eternal love stories and are also a fan of Lee Min-ho then we have just the K-drama for you! Legend of the Blue Sea delves into two parallel love stories; one is between a wealthy con-man Heo Joon-jae (Min-ho) and a mermaid Shim Cheong (Jun Ji-hyun) and the other is the same characters as their Joseon era incarnations Kim Dam-ryeong and Se-hwa, a mermaid. While critics saw quite a many flaws in the K-drama, fans couldn't get enough of Min-ho and J-hyun's undeniable chemistry!

City Hunter

City Hunter helped Lee Min-ho further his fanbase to different countries like China and Japan. Moreover, Lee's performance as Lee Yoon-sung aka City Hunter, who leads a double life to avenge his father, who was killed, was universally admired and appreciated! There's also a love story brewing between Yoon-sung and Kim Na-na (Park Min-young) which plays an important element in the overall story.

Personal Taste

In an 'opposites attract and falling in love' type story, Personal Taste is just what the doctor ordered! Given that it has Lee Min-ho as the loveable Jeon Jin-ho is an added bonus. For the unversed, Personal Taste sees a love story blossom between 'completely different personalities' roommates Jeon Jin-ho, who is like Monica Geller from Friends and Park Kae-in (Son Ye-jin), a clumsy goofball. The two live together as its misunderstood that Jin-ho is gay but problems arise when Jin-ho falls in the love with Kae-in. The comedy elements are unmissable in this endearing K-drama.

