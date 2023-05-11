CAP departs from Teen Top after being embroiled in a controversy for abusing, smoking during a livestream

CAP, a member of the group Teen Top, who was scheduled to return in July this year, apologized when it became controversial for inappropriate behavior such as smoking and swearing during a YouTube live broadcast.

CAP’s controversy:

On the afternoon of May 8th, during a live broadcast on his personal YouTube channel, CAP commented on a viewer's comment not to smoke, saying, "People who don't normally know me suddenly say something because they fear that the team will be harmed when it's time for a comeback." He criticized and belted some profanity. At the same time, he added, "It may sound like a lot, but I'm just thinking about not making a comeback." Teen Top was scheduled to come back as a full group in July this year, marking the 13th anniversary of their debut this year.

Teen Top:

In response, Cap's agency TOP Media apologized on the afternoon of May 9th, saying, "We apologize for causing concern to fans with the inappropriate words and actions of our artist." He said he will do his best to repay the fans who have been waiting for the comeback with good music and performances. Regarding the fact that CAP said in a live broadcast, "The contract period with the agency ends in July," they explained and they decided to discuss renewing the contract after Teen Top's activities are over. Teen Top was scheduled to come back as a full group in July this year, marking the 13th anniversary of their debut this year.

CAP’s apology:

CAP took to Instagram to personally apologize for his actions and he said, “Hi. This is Bang Min Soo. Before I start talking, I would like to apologize to many people who may have been hurt by my words and actions. Even though I was aware that there could be controversy, I thought only of myself and acted selfishly.” He said that he knew that it was a lot for those who trusted and supported him and the members who had been closer and together for a long time than his brothers. He felt like he was wearing clothes that didn't suit me for a long time. He wanted to take off those clothes, which led him to do wrong things. He admitted it was his fault and there was no excuse. He sincerely apologized once again and thanked people who loved Teen Top’s CAP.

