'Captain Marvel 2' seems to have CONFIRMED casting Park Seo Joon

Marvel Cinematic Universe is a dreamland for any superhero fanatic. Park Seo Joon, the handsome, talented, well-spoken South Korean artist. A combination of the two? We are here for it! There seems to be an update, and almost confirmation, for another Korean actor to be joining the Marvel team and fans could not be more overjoyed. Park Seo Joon will be acting in the sequel to the widely popular part of the American movie franchise.

Reports of the actor being cast in ‘Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels’ were going around the internet for a few weeks now. On being asked about it, Park Seo Joon’s agency. Awesome ENT replied with ‘No comments’ further fueling the rumors.

Now, a much-needed confirmation seems to have been spotted by keen fans and it was all they were looking for. According to media outlets, it was reported that Park Seo Joon’s name was added to the official cast lineup of ‘The Marvels’ on the database website IMDb. The website lists the entire cast and crew for the upcoming movie, where now the South Korean star’s name can be seen.

Looking further, his character’s name or the role he will be playing have not been revealed on the website, though he is believed to be taking on the character of Amadeus Cho a.k.a Brawn, a Marvel superhero. Park Seo Joon is the third Korean addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Claudia Kim as Dr. Helen Cho in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ and Ma Dong Seok as Gilgamesh in ‘The Eternals’.

The movie is slated to premiere in the later half of 2022 with a star cast of Brie Larson, Zawe Ashton, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.

