Captivating The King poster: Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung stand in two contrasting moods in historical drama

Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung, the lead pair of the highly anticipated fictional-history K-drama Captivating The King, grace the newly unveiled posters. These striking visuals capture the duo in contrasting moods, teasing the intriguing dynamics of the upcoming series.

The unveiling of Captivating the King posters on December 13th heightened anticipation for the series, hinting at the intricate dynamics between Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung. These evocative images depict the duo sporting contrasting expressions, teasing the transformation of boundaries that draws them into a fateful attraction.

One poster showcases Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung against a palace backdrop, setting a tense and chilling atmosphere. Shin Se Kyung's return as a spy seeking vengeance intertwines with Jo Jung Suk's portrayal of a desolate king, amplifying suspense. Their proximity hints at an impending melodrama, accentuated by the enigmatic phrase, "I hope to live when in love, but wish for death when in hatred," adding layers to their unique relationship and igniting viewer intrigue.

In another visual, amidst fluttering cherry blossom petals, Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung, portraying the Crown Prince and the disguised Kang Mong Woo, engage in a bond through the game of baduk. Yet, the emotional depth between them, concealed behind veiled gazes, creates a poignant scene—a poignant portrayal of their intense emotions, camouflaged by their obligations.

These posters serve as captivating glimpses into the intricate narrative and complex emotions awaiting viewers in this fictional-history drama.

All you need to know about Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung starrer Captivating The King

tvN's upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama, Captivating the King, is set to unfold a riveting tale of cruel love between the modest King Yi In and a woman turned spy, driven by a quest for revenge. This fictional historical drama introduces an intriguing twist by delving into the world of espionage, where the protagonist conceals her identity to unravel secrets and gather crucial information.

Directed by Jo Nam Guk, renowned for his adept storytelling in The Good Detective, and penned by The Crowned Clown writer Kim Seon Deok, the series promises to deliver a compelling narrative surrounding the fateful connection between Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung, portraying King Yi In and the spy (Kang Hee Soo and Kang Mong Woo).

The collaboration between these skilled creatives sparks anticipation for a captivating storyline, filled with twists, turns, and the complex emotions that characterize historical dramas.

Captivating the King, starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung, is scheduled to premiere at 9:20 p.m. on January 21st, with the first two episodes airing consecutively. As viewers brace themselves for a journey into the intricate world of royal politics, love, and espionage, the drama holds the promise of becoming a must-watch addition to tvN's lineup.

