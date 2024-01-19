Captivating the King starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch, and more

Captivating the King is an upcoming romance comedy which will be starring Jo Jung Suk and Shun Hye Kyung. Anticipation runs high as both amazing actors will be appearing together for a period piece with a unique plot. Both actors have previously worked on historical dramas previously. Jo Jung Suk took the main role in The Nokdu Flower and Shin Sae Kyung was the main female lead in Six Flying Dragons and Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung.

Captivating the King: Release date

Captivating the King is scheduled to release on January 21. New episodes will be released every Saturday and Sunday.

Where to watch

Captivating the King will be streaming on Netflix.

Genre

Historical, Romance, Drama

Cast and Crew

Captivating the King will star Jo Jung Suk, Shin Sae Kyung, Lee Sin Young, and Park Ye Young.

Jo Jung Suk has impressed viewers with his performances in dramas like the Hospital Playlist series, Jealousy Incarnate, Oh My Ghost, and many more. Shin Se Kyung has been a part of various popular dramas including The Bride of Habeak, Run On, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung, and more.

Advertisement

This project has been directed by Jo Nam Kook who has previously worked in The Good Detective, Untouchable, and more. The screenplay has been written by Kim Sun Deok.

Plot

Jo Jung Seok takes on the role of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. She too falls for the prince. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. As a King, he is powerful but from the inside, he is emotionally weak. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat