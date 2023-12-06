Captivating the King starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung unveils enchanting poster

Captivating the King starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung has confirmed the release date in the poster unveiled. The historical drama is all set to release in January 2024. Anticipation runs high as both amazing actors will be appearing together for a period piece with a unique plot. Here is a breakdown of the poster released.

Captivating the King featuring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung poster unveiled

On December 6, Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung's upcoming historical drama Captivating the King's poster was released. The poster confirmed that the series is slated to be released on January 21, 2024. Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung can be seen playing the game of Go in the poster. Both are clad in South Korean traditional clothes and are focused on the game in front of them. the caption reads, 'The one who shakes the world, the one who shakes the heart'.

More about Captivating the King

Jo Jung Seok takes on the role of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. She too falls for the prince. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. As a King, he is powerful but from the inside, he is emotionally weak. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

Captivating the King will star Jo Jung Suk, Shin Sae Kyung, Lee Sin Young and Park Ye Young.

Jo Jung Suk has impressed viewers with his performances in dramas like the Hospital Playlist series, Jealousy Incarnate, Oh My Ghost and many more. Shin Se Kyung has been a part of various popular dramas including The Bride of Habeak, Run On, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung and more.

This project has been directed by Jo Nam Kook who has previously worked in The Good Detective, Untouchable and more. The screenplay has been written by Kim Sun Deok.

