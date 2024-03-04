Captivating the King starring Jo Jung Suk-Shin Se Kyung achieves highest viewership yet for finale; Doctor Slump enjoys jump in ratings

Captivating the King featuring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung ended on its highest note ever this Sunday. The historical drama came to an end as it garnered high viewership. Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye enjoyed an increase in viewership ratings. The romance comedy has been garnering a lot of love and attention due to the star cast and the relatable plot. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for weekend dramas.

Captivating the King with Jo Jung Suk-Shin Se Kyung achieves highest viewership ratings; Doctor Slump sees an increase

According to Nielsen Korea, Captivating the King which stars Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung garnered a viewership rating of 7.8 percent for its final episode which is their highest rating yet. The drama tells the story of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

Doctor Slump starring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik achieved a viewership rating of 6.6 percent which is an increase from its last episode. The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul when she too is going through a tough time.

Korea-Khitan War and Live Your Own Life's viewership ratings

Korea-Khitan War achieved its highest viewership till now with a whopping 12.9 percent. Live Your Own Life became the most-watched drama over the weekend once more and garnered a 22.1 percent average nationwide viewership rating.

