Captivating the King stills: Shin Sae Kyung cross-dresses as a charming man
Captivating the King featuring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung will be releasing in January 2024. Here is a look at the new stills released.
Captivating the King starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung will be premiering on January 21, 2024. The historical drama is all set to release in January 2024. Anticipation runs high as both amazing actors will be appearing together for a period piece with a unique plot. The new stills released show Shin Se Kyung in a different style.
Captivating the King stills featuring Shin Sae Kyung
On december 26, tvN released stills from Captivating the King starring Shin Se Kyung. In the stills, the actor can be seen dressed as a charming man. As the story goes, Shin Se Kyun will be takin on the role of Kang Hee So who is a spy out to take revenge.
More about Captivating the King
Jo Jung Seok takes on the role of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. She too falls for the prince. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. As a King, he is powerful but from the inside, he is emotionally weak. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.
Captivating the King will star Jo Jung Suk, Shin Sae Kyung, Lee Sin Young, and Park Ye Young.
Jo Jung Suk has impressed viewers with his performances in dramas like the Hospital Playlist series, Jealousy Incarnate, Oh My Ghost, and many more. Shin Se Kyung has been a part of various popular dramas including The Bride of Habeak, Run On, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung, and more.
This project has been directed by Jo Nam Kook who has previously worked in The Good Detective, Untouchable, and more. The screenplay has been written by Kim Sun Deok.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more