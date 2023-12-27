Captivating the King stills: Shin Sae Kyung cross-dresses as a charming man

Captivating the King starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung will be premiering on January 21, 2024. The historical drama is all set to release in January 2024. Anticipation runs high as both amazing actors will be appearing together for a period piece with a unique plot. The new stills released show Shin Se Kyung in a different style.

Captivating the King stills featuring Shin Sae Kyung

On december 26, tvN released stills from Captivating the King starring Shin Se Kyung. In the stills, the actor can be seen dressed as a charming man. As the story goes, Shin Se Kyun will be takin on the role of Kang Hee So who is a spy out to take revenge.

More about Captivating the King

Jo Jung Seok takes on the role of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. She too falls for the prince. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. As a King, he is powerful but from the inside, he is emotionally weak. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

Captivating the King will star Jo Jung Suk, Shin Sae Kyung, Lee Sin Young, and Park Ye Young.

Jo Jung Suk has impressed viewers with his performances in dramas like the Hospital Playlist series, Jealousy Incarnate, Oh My Ghost, and many more. Shin Se Kyung has been a part of various popular dramas including The Bride of Habeak, Run On, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung, and more.

This project has been directed by Jo Nam Kook who has previously worked in The Good Detective, Untouchable, and more. The screenplay has been written by Kim Sun Deok.

