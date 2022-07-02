Cardi B reveals her BTS bias is THIS member

What a marvellous pick! Though we’re sure we’d have said the same thing had she chosen anyone else too but we’re already imagining the many styles of collaborations this revelation can bring about. Cardi B went on Twitter to speak about her new release ‘Hot S–t’ and began talking on the hashtag #AskCardi where her fans sent her their many burning questions.

One particularly interesting one caught her eye as the ‘WAP’ hitmaker was asked, “Who’s your bias(favorite) in bts? #AskCardi “ she very candidly replied to the tweet with a cropped photo of BTS member Jimin from the group’s appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Looking handsome as ever, her answer was loud and clear.

With this, Jimin has caught the eyes of another celebrity adding to the long list of people who have admitted to being his fans. Choosing a bias, and especially one in BTS, is not an easy feat and we’re happy to see Cardi B succeeding.

This has taken us back to dreaming of a collaboration between BTS and Cardi B, hoping that the two global stars would finally come together and give us the record of a lifetime. The ‘I Like It’ singer has previously revealed that her daughter Kulture is a part of the BTS ARMY. She has spoken about how a song was planned between the two of them before but had to be cancelled because of scheduling conflicts. She then said a “maybe” on being asked about a future possibility. Is this a hint? We don’t know, but we sure hope it is!

