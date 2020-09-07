Cargo Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi will keep you intrigued in this life beyond death mystery tale

The sci-fi film, Cargo, which premiered last year at the 2019 MAMI Film Festival and made noise on the circuit is now all set to release on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

After the popular Masaba Masaba hit Netflix weeks ago, the OTT platform is ready to dish out its next serving for the content-hungry audience. And swerving slightly from its usual dose of dark and intense dramas, comes Cargo. A film festival favourite, the film stars the extremely talented Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in leading roles. The sci-fi film, which premiered last year at the 2019 MAMI Film Festival and made noise on the circuit is now all set to release on Netflix.

The web streaming platform dropped the film's trailer today and it is bound to take you an unusual journey - literally into outer space. The trailer of Cargo introduces us to Prahastha (played by Vikrant Massey), a rakshasa, who recycles people after death. Treating it like any other desk job, Prahastha goes about this rigmarole while in outer space. After many years, an assistant named Yuvishka (played by Shweta Tripathi) is sent to help him out and the film explores human relations in the larger scheme of things.

The film's description reads, "The Rakshasas may have traded gadas and horns for touchpads and spaceships, but the ultimate question remains the same - what happens after death?" Written and directed by Arati Kadav, Cargo is produced by Arati, Shlok Sharma, Navin Shetty and Anurag Kashyap.

Check out Cargo trailer below:

Cargo also stars Marathi actor Nandu Madhav and Konkona Sensharma in a cameo role. The film is set to release on 9 September on Netflix.

