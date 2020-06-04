Carrie Underwood reveals she was hurt & angry at God post suffering three miscarriages

Carrie Underwood had suffered miscarriages in September 2018. The singer and her husband Mike Fisher have now opened up on the emotional turmoils they faced back then.

Carrie Underwood has revealed the emotional turmoils she faced after suffering miscarriages during one of the episodes of the web series Mike and Carry: God & Country. The four-part series features Carry and husband Mike Fisher in which they have revealed various facets related to their lives. The singer gets emotional while talking about the losses that she suffered when the couple tried to expand their family further. As of now, Underwood is a doting mother to Isaiah and Jacob.

The couple reveals that they tried to have a second child after Isaiah who is now five-years old. Unfortunately, Carrie suffered her first miscarriage back then. Talking about the same, the Cowboy Casanova singer states that it is one of those bad things that can happen to people. However, the couple tried to conceive once again but as luck would have it, she suffered another miscarriage. It is during this time that Fisher had an intuition about having a baby boy who would be called Jacob.

The hockey player says he sensed God giving a hint that they are going to have a son soon. However, after some time, Underwood suffered her third miscarriage. Fearing another miscarriage, the singer reveals having an honest conversation with God about the same and that she was hurt and angry at him. Finally, with the creator’s grace, the power couple welcomed their second child Jacob last year in January. Mike Fisher reveals that Jacob’s birth strengthened his bond with Underwood.

