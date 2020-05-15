Case Jaundice: A social satire on Corona vs Mankind - What’s special about this web series by Hoichoi?

Case Jaundice is just the right choice for you to binge-watch amidst the lockdown. Read on to know why this series should be on your watch list.

While we're on lockdown mode due to the coronavirus pandemic, Case Jaundice, a new web series by hoichoi, is just what the doctor ordered. Starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ankush, Anirban Chakrabarti and helmed by Subhankar Chattopadhyay, this hoichoi Original Series consisting of 10 episodes is a must-watch for all. Case Jaundice is sure to tickle your funny bones with its entertaining dialogues and premise of a virtual court, throwing in a candid treatment.

Having said that, we're dealing with tough times at the current moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are restricted to our homes to stay safe and sound. Through such a turbulent scenario, we have been relying on movies and web shows to keep us company. While we try to distract ourselves from the reality that is our life, we also need a sense of awareness of what's going on. That's where Case Jaundice comes into place.

Here are 3 reasons why you should catch Case Jaundice on Hoichoi right away!

1) Case Jaundice stars Bollywood hits Pari and Kahaani lead actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay who is popular in Bengali mainstream cinema. It also stars the promising Ankush Hazra, who has delivered many box-office successes of Bengali commercial films; and finally, there is Anirban Chakrabarti, hoichoi’s very own “Eken Babu”. A truly unique combination of actors.

2) The series highlights a Judge and two Lawyers, namely, Mr. Das and Mr. Sen. The narrative is led by a debate between Das and Sen, which is moderated by the Judge, who becomes partial at times with his witty comments.

3) Delving deep into the human psyche, each episode deals with issues we can relate to currently, for example, the first episode has Sen representing 'mankind' while Das represents 'coronavirus. Some of the other episodes include relatable situations worth debating like ‘work from home’ vs. ‘work from office’ and ‘the police’ vs ‘masked citizens’.

Are you excited to watch Case Jaundice? Whom are you supporting to win this legal battle? All episodes are streaming now on hoichoi - http://bit.ly/CaseJaundice_hoichoi. Watch this one of a kind Bengali web series, also available with English subtitles.

This article is in paid partnership with Hoichoi.

