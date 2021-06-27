In case you missed it: 2PM define K-Sexy in group teasers for MUST; Kun & Xiaojun's Back To You gets eng ver.

2PM has released the first set of group teasers for their long-awaited comeback. WAYV's Kun and Xiaojun release english version of Back To You

On June 23, JYP Entertainment released 2PM's first group teasers for their upcoming comeback as a full group with MUST. A dark version picture, a light version picture and a visual film were released. 2PM radiated double the charm with two contrasting concepts.

In the dark version of the photo teaser, 2PM members boasted their fit figures in slim suits. Wearing all-black suits, they exuded an adult charm and lit up their strong presence with their eyes and facial expressions.

In the visual film and light version photo, a natural yet sexy atmosphere was created. The six members showed off their ideal boyfriend beauty by making eye contact amplified with a gentle smile. 2PM is exponentially raising the anticipation for the new album with flawless visuals.

The title track Make It was written and composed by member Jang Wooyoung along with HotSauce. The new song is expected to capture the hearts of fans and the public by deeply melting the group's unique healthy charm and sexiness.

The 6 members of 2PM also prepared special gifts for domestic and foreign fans who have been silently staying by their side. They will meet fans around the world through the comeback show MUST, which will be broadcast on Mnet and M2 digital channels at 7 pm KST on June 28, the day of the comeback.

With regards to WAYV, following the Chinese version, WayV-KUN&XIAOJUN has now released the music video for Back To You for its English version. Back To You is a ballad song that is sung with melodious vocals from both Kun and Xiaojun with an acoustic guitar and violin accompaniment. Just as in the Chinese version, through the English version of the song, both of them were once again able to convey their emotions to the listeners very well. In the music video, we will see Kun and Xiaojun again as they sing among the shady trees and when they are on the beach.

Credits :JYP Entertainment

