In case you missed it: Yugyeom surprises fans with live video of Love The Way Feat. Jay Park and Punchnello

Yugyeom presented a live video of "Love The Way" for fans.

At 6 pm KST on June 23, AOMG released the live video clip of artist Yugyeom's Love The Way featuring Jay Park and Punchnello through their official YouTube channel. In the video, the GOT7 maknae expresses the beautiful feelings of a first crush with a wireless microphone in what seems like a sculpture exhibition hall. Midway, he is joined by Jay Park and Punchnello.

The chemistry between Yugyeom, who recently joined AOMG in February, founder and CEO Park Jaebeom, and agency sunbae Punchnello is outstanding. The three people, who surrendered themselves to the beat and rhythm, captured the eyes and ears of viewers alike.

Love The Way is a song included in Yugyeom's first solo EP album Point Of View: U released on June 17. Yugyeom and Park Jaebeom (Jay Park) wrote the lyrics with Punchnello. Cha Cha Malone joined the two for composing and arranging, fully utilizing the AOMG division.

Like the soundtrack, the live clip video of 'Love The Way', in which Yugyeom, Jay Park, and Punchnello all participated is receiving a lot of attention.

After the release of his first solo EP album on June 17, Yugyeom has been actively promoting the title song featuring GRAY. In addition to appearing on various music shows and live programmes, recently, AOMG has released a performance video of All Your Fault on the official YouTube channel. Not only the title song, but also the contents of the b-side songs are receiving great response from consumers.

Yugyeom, who showed his talent as a solo artist through Point Of View: U, will continue to communicate with domestic and foreign fans through activities scheduled in the near future.

What did you think of this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :AOMG

Share your comment ×