Cashero Teaser: Lee Junho locks December 26 premiere, Lee Chae Min appears post Bon Appétit, Your Majesty fame

Hot on the heels of Typhoon Family’s last episode, Lee Junho is back again to spearhead another K-drama! The actor is seemingly looking to take over the hearts of fans with another powerful year-ender. Cashero, the upcoming action superhero drama co-starring Kim Hye Hoon, has dropped its first teaser, confirming a December 26 release on Netflix. It also promises a bunch of fantasy and romance elements for fans to enjoy.

Lee Junho’s Cashero Teaser OUT

The upcoming K-drama has released its first teaser, introducing the most important aspects of the storyline. Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho) gains power from any amount of money that he carries with him. However, soon as he exerts strength, the money goes away, almost as if being used to buy his power. Right as he realizes this and notifies his fiancée, Min Suk (Kim Hye Joon), of it, his fear of losing all his money turns into a reality. He realizes that using his power means going broke.

“The more money I have in my hand, the stronger I get,” he demonstrates. The reflects, “But if I use that power, the money just disappears. The money is gone. What should I do?” The show takes on a fun turn for the audience to enjoy as Jonathan (Lee Chae Min) and Joanna (Kang Han Na) enter. They are siblings who hunt down people with superpowers, and Kang Sang Ung ends up on their radar.

Byun Ho In (Kim Byung Chul) and Bang Eun Mi (Kim Hyang Gi)’s characters have also been previewed as Kang San Ung’s supporters forming a team of superheroes with strange powers, with it being Lee Chae Min’s first project since breakout fame since Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, alongside YoonA.

Cashero is gearing up for release across 8 episodes and will stream on Netflix from December 26 onwards.

