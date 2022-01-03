Casino to star Choi Min Sik, Lee Dong Hwi, Heo Seung Tae, Kim Joo Ryung & more?

According to reports, the upcoming Disney+ series titled ‘Casino’ is set to star actors Choi Min Sik, Lee Dong Hwi, Heo Seung Tae, Kim Joo Ryung, and Jo Jae Yoon. Not only this, the original series will reportedly have director Kang Yoon Sung (‘The Outlaws’) at the helm.

‘Casino’ is reportedly to begin filming in earnest from the end of February 2022, and will follow the turbulent life of a man who sees success through a casino. Reports suggest that the drama will have a budget of over 20 billion KRW, and will be produced by BA Entertainment, C-Jes Entertainment, and Arc Media.

The original series is already highly anticipated due to a multitude of reasons. For starters, this marks Choi Min Sik's return to dramas for the first time in about 26 years, since 1997. The actor had originally planned to work with director Kang Yoon Sung in the Korean remake of the movie ‘Intern’, but the plans fell through.

Additionally, actors Lee Dong Hwi and Cho Jae Yoon, along with ‘Squid Game’ actors Heo Sung Tae and Kim Joo Ryung, are all reportedly set to join ‘Casino’. The stellar lineup of actors has raised expectations for the upcoming drama.

‘Casino’ is supposedly planned to include filming not only in Korea but also overseas. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 situation, overseas filming and related quarantine guidelines are currently being reviewed.

