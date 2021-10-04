The cast of ‘Hospital Playlist’ have a hilarious showdown with rain on the sets of ‘3 Meals A Day’

On October 3, the main cast of ‘Hospital Playlist’ gathered together for a nature-centred trip along with the famed Na PD and in the latest teaser, it seems that the ‘99ers’ struggle to cook due to the heavy downpour and it is one hilarious battle between the cast and the rain! Jeon Mi Do is tired of cleaning while Jo Jung Suk and Kim Dae Myung just look on, further irritating her and making the people behind the scene laugh out loud!

On October 1st, the cable channel tvN entertainment’s show ‘3 Meals A Day' released a highlight video that showed the various charms presented by the main cast of ‘Hospital Playlist’ on the YouTube channel ‘Fifteen Nights’

The highlight video opens with the extraordinary appearance of PD Na Young Seok, who specializes in kidnapping, when Jo Jung Seok, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do are embracing with tears of regret after the last filming of 'Hospital Playlist'. ‘3 Meals A Day’ House has a somewhat fun atmosphere. To Kim Dae Myung's cute grumbling, "Didn't you say healing?", Na PD warns, "How long did you know you were a professor? This is another place." In the video that follows, the appearance of 99z fighting with the rain and wind heralds the entry into ‘3 Meals A Day’ House, which is confusing from the start.

Each of the cast members help around with making different delicious treats together and just looking at it makes us hungry! The laughter and hilarity that’ll ensue is what we all wait for. After the long and emotional finale of the beloved series, ‘3 Meals A Day’ is definitely a god-send for the tear-stricken fans.

ALSO READ:‘Money Game’ star Teo Yoo tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from his Hollywood film shooting

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.